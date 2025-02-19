Rihanna Jubilantly Reacts To Boyfriend A$AP Rocky's Not Guilty Verdict

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leaving court on Tuesday DUTCH/GC Images

Rihanna had an emotional reaction to the news that her boyfriend and father of her children, fellow musician A$AP Rocky, had been found not guilty in his felony assault trial.

The Only Girl In The World singer had supported Rocky throughout the three-week trial, which saw him charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He had been accused of firing two shots at a former friend on a Hollywood street corner in 2021, though his legal team argued that the three-time Grammy nominee had only fired blanks from a prop gun he had picked up for security on a music video shoot.

Following three weeks of court appearances, it took the jury just three hours to deliberate, with Rocky being cleared of both counts on Tuesday afternoon.

Rocky had previously turned down a prosecution offer of just six months in jail, along with probation and other conditions, if he would plead guilty to one count.

After Rocky’s not guilty verdict was announced, the Tailor Swif rapper was seen enthusiastically bounding into the gallery to hug Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky hugs Rihanna after his Not Guilty verdict.



“Thank y’all for saving my life,” he told the jurors as he left court.

“This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years,” Rocky then told the hoards of people waiting outside of the courthouse.

”I’m thankful and it’s blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y’all.”

A jubilant Rihanna later posted on her Instagram story: “The glory belongs to God alone! Thankful. Humbled by his mercy.”

Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky being found not guilty for assault:



Rocky and Rihanna have been together for around five years.

The couple share two sons, two-year-old RZA and one-year-old Riot, who Rihanna brought with her to court last week on the day closing arguments were delivered.

Next month, Rocky is set to headline at the Rolling Loud music festival in California, and is also a co-chair at the upcoming Met Gala, which is due to take place in March.