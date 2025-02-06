Rihanna Just Changed Her Instagram Pic For The Second Time In A Decade – And Now It's Even More Iconic

Rihanna via Associated Press

For years, Rihanna’s Instagram page was synonymous with three things: being one of the most-followed accounts on the whole app, her fabulous @BadGalRiRi username and, of course, her epic profile pic.

Despite being one of the most-photographed people on the planet, Rih spent the best part of a decade with a doodle of herself (which became known to fans as “Rhenna”, a nod to the YouTube series The Nekci Menij Show) representing herself on Instagram.

Sadly, that all changed last year, when the makeup CEO and occasional popstar made the decision to swap out her signature display picture for – you guessed it – a photo of a Fenty Beauty product.

Well, on Thursday morning, a new version of the “Rhenna” doodle returned to Rihanna’s Insta – with a couple of notable tweaks.

You see, Rihanna is currently gearing up for the release of her new Smurfs movie, in which she will voice the iconic character Smurfette, and teased earlier this week that she was in her “blue era” in the lead-up to the first trailer.

And this apparently extends to “Rhenna” too.

In a bid to drum up fans’ excitement for the Smurfs movie, Rihanna reinstated her original DP, albeit with a Smurfette-esque makeover.

Rihanna has updated her profile picture to a Smurfette-inspired version of her iconic image that she used for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/UUEKAdgZVp — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 6, 2025

Now, we know what you might be thinking – “she’s got time to voice Smurfette, but hasn’t got time for new music?”.

Well, that’s where you’re wrong, as it as previously reported back in 2023 that the Pon De Replay singer will not only produce and act in Smurfs, but also write and record new music for its soundtrack.

So, basically, get ready to become a Smurfs stan in the name of new Rihanna music.

Rihanna’s last musical output was the Grammy and Oscar-nominated single Lift Me Up, taken from the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, back in 2022.

As well as Rihanna, Smurfs will feature voice performances from the likes of Hannah Waddingham, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Natasha Lyonne, James Corden, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris and Nick Offerman.

The blue characters last appeared on the big screen over a decade ago, when Rihanna’s friend Katy Perry lent her voice to Smurfette.

You can watch the trailer for the new movie – which includes a snippet of what sounds like Rihanna’s cover of Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is A Place On Earth – below: