Rihanna has taken legal action against her father, Ronald Fenty, accusing him of using their family name and her celebrity status to further his entertainment business.

In the lawsuit, Rihanna – real name Robyn Fenty – suggests her dad and his business partner have falsely claimed that she’s associated with their company, Fenty Entertainment, which they set up in 2017.

Although known professionally under the single-name moniker Rihanna, the singer uses her surname, Fenty, for her successful cosmetics line, claiming in her lawsuit that her father’s similarly-named business has negatively affected her own.

She also owns the trademark for the name Fenty in the US.