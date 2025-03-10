Rihanna Reveals She Wore This To Give Birth (And Of Course She Did)

via Associated Press Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Fashion Awards 2024, in London, Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Ever wondered what a superstar wears to give birth? Well, Rihanna has offered a glimpse of what she wore to deliver her sons and it’s nothing short of iconic.

The Diamonds singer shared two intimate photographs of her holding her children to mark International Women’s Day.

In the caption for the images, which show her cradling a newborn RZA on her chest, and Riot Rose in the crook of her arm, the singer wrote: “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman... my little miracles!”

Fans couldn’t help but notice the incredible accessories the singer was sporting moments after giving birth – and Rihanna herself felt the need to mention it.

In the first shot, the star is rocking layers of gold and pearl necklaces, while in the second, she’s donning a pair of baby pink, retro sunglasses and a black vest top.

“Yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses... don’t ask, a lot was happening,” wrote the singer in the Instagram caption.

The photos have been favourited 8.1 million times, with tens of thousands of comments.

Fellow singer Jessie J shared a crown emoji in the comments section, while Elaine Welteroth, founder of The Birth Fund, said: “Baddie even during birth! Why we love you so much.”

“If you don’t give birth in pearls and sunglasses, did you even give birth?” commented one fan.

Another added: “Only you can make giving birth look THIS damn good.”

A lot of people also thought Rihanna had secretly had a third baby after spotting the newborn pics on their timelines.

“Girl I thought u had another one secretly,” said one fan. Another simply said: “Girl don’t ever scare us like that again.”

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Umbrella singer offered a rare glimpse into life with her two children, Rza, now two-and-a-half, and Riot, who is 18 months old.

She told the publication: “RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything.

“And Riot, he’s just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don’t know where he came from, dude.”

The singer also spoke about how her sons adore their father, A$AP Rocky.

She said the “greatest thing” about the rapper, who she’s been with for five years, “is seeing him be a dad”.

