Rihanna Inadvertently Inspires New Meme With Unbothered Late Arrival At Fashion Show

As any Rihanna fan will tell you, she’s not always the best when it comes to punctuality (particularly when it comes to releasing new music…), but when she finally does arrive, she makes an entrance like no other.
The chart-topping singer and beauty entrepreneur is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, where she’s already made headlines once this week with her unique approach to maternity wear.
On Tuesday night she was among the A-listers in attendance at Dior’s womenswear fashion show, where she walked the red carpet in a sheer black dress and knee-high boots.
It wasn’t just her ensemble at the event that had people talking, though, but also her unbothered reaction when someone informed her she had turned up late for the show.
A clip posted on Tuesday night shows the We Found Love star – who is currently pregnant with her first child – walking past a crowd, with one woman repeating at her: “You’re late, you’re late!”
Without even pausing, Rihanna is then heard simply responding: “No shit.”
Rih’s nonchalant response quickly went viral on social media, with her fans wasting no time in turning the clip into a ridiculous new meme:
After the show, Rihanna headed backstage to congratulate Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri on the brand’s new collection, with the two posing for photographers together.
Also in attendance were The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, supermodel Elle Macpherson and actor Alexandra Daddario, best known for her role in the TV drama The White Lotus.