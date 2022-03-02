Rihanna Inadvertently Inspires New Meme With Unbothered Late Arrival At Fashion Show

Rihanna at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

As any Rihanna fan will tell you, she’s not always the best when it comes to punctuality (particularly when it comes to releasing new music…), but when she finally does arrive, she makes an entrance like no other.

The chart-topping singer and beauty entrepreneur is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, where she’s already made headlines once this week with her unique approach to maternity wear.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night she was among the A-listers in attendance at Dior’s womenswear fashion show, where she walked the red carpet in a sheer black dress and knee-high boots.

It wasn’t just her ensemble at the event that had people talking, though, but also her unbothered reaction when someone informed her she had turned up late for the show.

Advertisement

Rihanna in Paris Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

A clip posted on Tuesday night shows the We Found Love star – who is currently pregnant with her first child – walking past a crowd, with one woman repeating at her: “You’re late, you’re late!”

Without even pausing, Rihanna is then heard simply responding: “No shit.”

Advertisement

Rihanna responds to fan calling her out for being late as she arrives at the Dior fashion show:



“No shit.”



pic.twitter.com/FdcLbrunV9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 1, 2022

Rih’s nonchalant response quickly went viral on social media, with her fans wasting no time in turning the clip into a ridiculous new meme:

Me walking to my desk with Starbucks 20 min after I was supposed to click in and my boss says “you’re late” pic.twitter.com/CHhI9WXrjg — Howie (@whal51O) March 2, 2022

pulling up to work late bcos i had to get a coffee pic.twitter.com/GSerspEpZB — sam (@blazedthirlwall) March 1, 2022

Me walking into work 2 hours late with Starbucks in my hand:

pic.twitter.com/wyJ29LFlWa — . (@spencersideas) March 1, 2022

Me showing up late to my work meeting:

pic.twitter.com/uxuKaX0uV7 — ANGELITO (@mecccos) March 2, 2022

Me clocking in late from lunch pic.twitter.com/bLs0apRumv — Its-not-real (@PanchoElHuero) March 2, 2022

Me arriving at every event.



pic.twitter.com/4cxN72CLOz — Joe Biden’s Hot mic? 🍥 (@micQuestion) March 2, 2022

me to my coworkers when they force us back into the office next month pic.twitter.com/qqr7gMe4JW — fico (@puertofico) March 1, 2022

Me showing up to work at MY earliest convenience:

pic.twitter.com/PjHtnT5giz — B✨ (@bri__miranda) March 1, 2022

When I show up to my class two minutes late after making copies. pic.twitter.com/kHU6AoTMp9 — Patrick, not Pat (@PresidentPat) March 2, 2022

Me turning up to work pic.twitter.com/2F8b4FwpkC — Harry 🇺🇦 (@h_rry9) March 1, 2022

I’ve watched this so many times I spilled my water at some point 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ra6EX0Hziw — Mitchy Ug (@MitchyDalen) March 1, 2022

someone yells out YOU'RE LATE and Rihanna replies "no shit" but come on we all know everyone else was just early https://t.co/rRBkKpWoAH — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 1, 2022

now why would you say that to THE RIHANNA? SMH pic.twitter.com/2d7ir5M2oP — ✨ ANYAXJISOO ✨ (@SUNSHYNEDIOR_) March 1, 2022

Imagine believing Rihanna would ever be on time. This is such a mood pic.twitter.com/pUviBlNQVQ — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) March 1, 2022

After the show, Rihanna headed backstage to congratulate Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri on the brand’s new collection, with the two posing for photographers together.

After taking in today's #DiorAW22 show https://t.co/Dlrn3eGdMo, and wearing a #DiorFall22 coat and lace-trimmed tulle dress, long-time House friend @Rihanna went backstage afterwards to meet with Maria Grazia Chiuri and congratulate her on the new collection.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/qWKpDTfFJ3 — Dior (@Dior) March 1, 2022