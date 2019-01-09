Rihanna Launches The Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection And We're Here For It

Giving fans a sneak peek on her Instagram, the artist and businesswoman modelled a hot pink, sheer bra adorned with love hearts and stars paired with over the elbow red velvet gloves and a heart headband, captioned ‘Eat your ❤️ out.’

Rihanna has officially made 2019 her year. On New Years Day, she announced the launch of the much anticipated Fenty Concealers in 50 shades , and now she’s unveiled the Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day collection.

Featuring sheer bodysuits, heart-shaped nipple covers, lace bralettes, babydoll cami dresses, and high-waisted thongs, the collection emulates Rihanna’s daring style, with pieces that will reveal a little or lot this Valentine’s.

Speaking to Vogue, Rihanna explained how she’s turning wearing lingerie into a message of female empowerment. “Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it’s about celebrating it and that’s what Savage x is all about.”

You can find the size inclusive collection is online in 32AA to 44DD in bras and XS to XXXL in underwear and will set you back anything from $20 to $68 (£15.68 - £53.31). It’s currently available on the US Fenty website and Zalando, which does ship to the UK. Shipping costs will depend on the size and weight of your order.

Here are the five pieces we’ve got our eye on.