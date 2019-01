ENTERTAINMENT

Rihanna Sues Her Dad Over ‘Fenty’ Trademark

Although Rihanna is known by only one name around the world, it’s her surname that’s causing trouble between her and her father. The singer is suing her dad, Ronald Fenty, over his use of their shared surname, Fenty, in business dealings. The lawsuit says her dad and his business partner have falsely claimed that she’s associated with their company, Fenty Entertainment, which they set up in 2017.