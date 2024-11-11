I Just Learned What That Tab On Olive Oil Lids Is For, And It's So Smart

via Associated Press

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about the worst place to store olive oil ― even though it’s probably the most common spot.

But it wasn’t until I saw a TikTok from cleaning and organising account @organizedandsimplified4u that I realised the pull tab has a hidden function too.

Rather than chucking the ringed lid cover out, they plunged it back into the “teeth” of the bottle’s main cap, ring side-down.

The circle clung to the plastic and stayed put when the bottle was inverted, helping to provide an even stream of oil.

“No more messy pours,” the title of the video reads.

The TikToker isn’t alone

Culinary site The Tasting Table also recommends the trick, saying that it’s the perfect alternative for covering the lip of the bottle with your thumb without getting your hands greasy.

Food Republic also agrees that the low-waste trick is a smart way to prevent oil from “glugging” as you pour it out.

But both point out the method has got its limitations ― it may not work for glass bottles that don’t have the “teeth” inside their lid, for instance, as the ring pull will have nothing to cling to.

In those cases, you might want to use something like a cruet ― a specially designed glass container ― for the perfect pour.

“It’s also worth noting that the bigger the bottle, the more likely that it is designed with that specific plastic tab, so go for those large containers of oil if you’re looking to put this hack to the test,” Food Republic adds.

Shouldn’t I just get a pour spout?

The North American Olive Oil Association points out that while you can buy a screw-on oil pourer for your bottle, they might accidentally expose the contents to oxygen.

“Olive oil will turn rancid if exposed to heat, light and air,” they point out, adding that “the original cap to your olive oil bottle is usually preferable to a pour spout.”

Commenters on the trick’s TikTok seemed to be fans ― “it WORKED,” a top comment reads.