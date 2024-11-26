This Common Infection Can Cause Hair Loss ― Here's How To Stop It

Tim Mossholder via Unsplash

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how a copper deficiency can lead to premature greys (though you shouldn’t take copper supplements without checking your bloods first, as this can be unsafe).

And now, it turns out that a condition that’s on the rise in the UK ― ringworm ― can also sometimes lead to hair loss.

Ringworm, a fungal infection, can occur on a person’s scalp, the NHS says.

In that case, it can cause patchy hair loss. Complications like kerion (pus-filled bumps on your scalp) and Majocchi’s granuloma (a rare hair base infection) can also occur.

If ringworm is left untreated, involves the above complications, or creates scarring, that hair loss might be permanent.

How can I spot it?

Ringworm that occurs on the scalp is called tinea capitis.

The British Association of Dermatologists says that it’s caused by fungi called a dermatophyte.

These can spread to your scalp through human or animal contact and are present in the environment too.

That means it can spread through things like the bedding used by an infectious person or even (rarely) soil.

Some men have even caught it when getting fades at their barber shop.

“The appearance of tinea capitis can vary and can resemble conditions such as dandruff, alopecia, eczema or psoriasis of the scalp,” the British Association of Dermatologists shared on their site.

You might notice itchiness, redness, dryness, patches of hair loss, and sometimes a spongy, pus-filled growth (this is a kerion).

“The main symptom of [any] ringworm is a rash. It may look red or darker than the surrounding skin, depending on your skin tone,” the NHS agrees.

What should I do if I suspect ringworm?

Your pharmacist may be able to diagnose and suggest over-the-counter medication for regular ringworm, the NHS writes, but ringworm on your scalp is a little different.

“You’ll usually need prescription antifungal tablets and shampoo” in that case, they shared. Speak to your doctor if you’re worried about your scalp.

The earlier you treat suspected ringworm, the better. This helps it from spreading to others or developing into something more serious.

Per the NHS, the best ways to prevent spreading ringworm to your household are to: