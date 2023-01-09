Rioters Storm Brazil’s Congress

Rioters Storm Brazil’s CongressSupporters of former far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who refused to accept his election defeat, stormed Congress.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouCelebrities Who Are Going To Give Birth In 2023 (So Far)Celebrity Predictions For 2023 That May Or May Not HappenCeleb Couples That No One Remembers Even Though They They Got EngagedPete Buttigieg Schools Fox News HostWomen Share Profound Changes They Made To Improve Their Mental HealthTimes Celebs Shocked Me With How Out Of Touch They AreLaura Ingraham’s On-Air EarfulSeventh Time A Charm For Kevin?