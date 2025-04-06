'I Don't Need To Listen To You': Female Teachers Are Witnessing A Rise In Classroom Misogyny

Sally Anscombe via Getty Images

If we’re to believe what goes on behind the school gates (and phone screens) in Netflix’s much-lauded series Adolescence – misogyny is rife in UK schools. But is this actually the case?

Teachers have spoken to HuffPost UK about what they’re witnessing at work – and unfortunately, misogynistic comments are commonplace, even from primary school-age boys.

Advertisement

The stats speak for themselves

One survey by Unison and UK Feminista found there’s been a rise in sexist behaviour and language, and sexual harassment, in schools.

Another poll of 200 teachers by the University of York revealed 76% of secondary school teachers and 60% of primary school teachers are extremely concerned about the influence of online misogyny in their schools.

Those involved in the survey referenced cases in which male pupils praised misogynistic influencers, made misogynistic comments and engaged in discriminatory behaviour towards female students and staff.

Advertisement

Discussing some of the more insidious comments that had been overheard, one teacher said: “I have observed a pupil discussing how it would not be rape if nobody found out.”

Pupils were also reported to have messaged female students in “an extremely inappropriate sexualised manner” or to to physically intimidate girls at school with their presence.

Even female staff members were not immune to such remarks and behaviour.

One teacher described how there had been “several instances” at their school of male pupils not respecting female members of staff. They said pupils would not react well to instructions from female teachers or would make derogatory statements about their looks.

Advertisement

Primary school pupils were even overheard telling female staff members: “I don’t need to listen to you.”

What do teachers say?

Charlotte Teagus, assistant head teacher and safeguarding lead at Overton Grange School, told HuffPost UK she’s witnessed an increase in misogynistic and sexist remarks, which she said are often influenced by online platforms.

“These ideas can become normalised among peers, making it harder to challenge,” she added.

The teacher believes Adolescence – a show which explores why a 13-year-old boy murdered his female classmate – is “essential viewing”, especially for parents of teens.

Advertisement

“Instances of misogyny and a lack of respect toward female staff and students are increasing, largely due to the rise of online platforms where harmful ideas can spread quickly,” she continued.

Discussing what could be behind such a rise, she suggested unrestricted use of the internet plays “a significant role” – children are exposed to content and then at the mercy of algorithms that suck them in deeper and deeper.

There is no-one sitting next to them telling them to think critically of the content they consume.

“When away from school, young people are exposed to negative influences,” she explained. “Although we, along with many schools, are actively working to address these challenges, it remains a difficult issue to overcome.”

Advertisement

After the TV show’s huge success, prime minister Keir Starmer backed calls for the four-part series to be shown in schools and parliament, prompting the streaming giant to enable access to all UK secondary schools (much to the dismay of one headteacher who believes it may normalise the very thing it is trying to eliminate).

Laura Gowers, founder of This is Dyslexia and an experienced secondary school teacher who has taught children aged 11-18 years old, told HuffPost UK she has also witnessed students showing a lack of respect towards women and girls.

“It is by no means all students, but some males can use inappropriate language to describe females and it’s clear that some have been influenced by Andrew Tate,” she said.

Advertisement

“When Tate is mentioned, some of the males have laughed and mirrored his thoughts.”

While schools “do their best” to educate students about this, Gowers echoed Teagus’ comments that what goes on outside of school and on social media is “extremely difficult” for teachers to have any influence on.

“When Tate is mentioned, some of the males have laughed and mirrored his thoughts."” - Laura Gowers

Gowers ended up leaving the profession at the end of last year, which she said was primarily due to worsening behaviour in students, as well as an increase in workload and parental expectations.

Advertisement

The issue of behaviour crops up a lot. A recent online discussion of teachers sharing the worst parts of the job flagged two common themes: the increasingly poor behaviour of students, as well as parent behaviour (including parents who always side with their children).

For Teagus, there are concerns among her peers that the online content some boys are consuming is feeding into their disruptive behaviour.

“There’s a growing issue nationally with certain toxic aspects of masculinity, like misogyny and entitlement, which can, on occasion, lead to unacceptable behaviour in school,” she said.

Advertisement

“The pressure to conform to certain ‘masculine’ ideals, combined with the unregulated use of social media, can contribute to negative attitudes.”

So, what’s the answer?

In response to University of York’s survey, 90% of secondary school teachers and 68% of primary school teachers felt their school would benefit from dedicated teaching materials to address the impact of online misogynists.

At her school, Charlotte Teagus said there is a strong focus on promoting respect, challenging harmful stereotypes, and incorporating lessons on gender equality.

Advertisement

“It’s important to create an environment where students feel safe speaking out and engaging in conversations about empathy and consent to address these issues effectively,” she added.

Sam Alner, deputy headteacher of a school in London, wants to see stronger social media policies to protect pupils. “We must push for stricter social media regulations and greater tech accountability,” the teacher told HuffPost UK.

While reprimanding students for misogynistic remarks or actions, and explaining why it’s a problem, is clearly important, Gowers noted that some pupils have a more established view, or may hear similar opinions at home.

Advertisement

Ultimately, education staff can only do so much. A lot of the onus should be on parents to tackle these conversations – no matter how difficult.

One mum recently opened up about how she spotted the signs her young son was being influenced by misogynistic content online and took action by engaging in debate with him and encouraging him to think critically about what he was watching.

Taking action, being involved in children’s online safety, and continuing to have these conversations throughout their school years, is crucial.

Advertisement

As family psychotherapist Fiona Yassin told HuffPost UK: “Although they may be difficult, conversations about misogyny and the treatment of women are incredibly important, whether or not you believe your child is exhibiting these behaviours or consuming harmful content online.

“It’s an essential topic of discussion for all children.”

For more information on how to talk to your child about misogyny, check out Fiona Yassin’s tips here.

Advertisement

Help and support: