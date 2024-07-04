Rishi Sunak And Keir Starmer In Final Plea For Votes As Country Goes To The Polls

Either Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak will be PM this time tomorrow. Getty Images

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak have made a final plea for votes as polls opened on election day across the UK.

Millions of voters have until 10pm to decide whether the Labour leader becomes prime minister or whether the Tory chief will pull off a major shock and remain in No.10.

The final opinion polls of the six week-long campaign all indicated that Labour is heading for a historic victory, with the Tories slumping to their worst ever performance.

But in his final message to the country before polls opened at 7am this morning, Sunak once again urged voters not to hand Labour a “supermajority”.

He said: “The reality is simple. If the polls are to be believed the country could wake up tomorrow to a Labour supermajority ready to wield their unchecked power, put up everyone’s taxes and leave the UK vulnerable to the threats we face at home and abroad.

“They will do lasting damage to our country and our economy – just like they did the last time they were in power. Don’t let that happen.

“I know how frustrated people are. The last few years have been extremely difficult, but the answer is not to usher in a Labour government with licence to tax you and your family to the hilt, run amok with your hard-earned money and change the rules to lock them in power for a generation.

“You have the power, you have a voice, you have a vote – use it to stop Starmer, to stop a Labour supermajority and their slew of taxes. Mark my words, they are coming for your pension, your home, your car. You name it, Labour will tax it.

“Your vote matters, Vote Conservative today.”

Starmer, however, said the election was a chance for Britain to begin “a new age of hope and opportunity after fourteen years of chaos and decline”.

He said: “The choice today is clear, between a changed Labour Party that stands ready to restore politics to service and rebuild Britain, or a Tory party that crashed our economy, left public services in ruin, and now wants to give us Liz Truss 2.0 with more unfunded spending promises.

“We cannot afford five more years under the Conservatives. But change will only happen if you vote Labour.”

Meanwhile, voters are being urged not to forget their photographic ID when they go to the polling station.

It is the first general election in which the controversial new rules will apply across the UK.

Craig Westwood, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “Before heading to the polling station, check to make sure that you have the ID you need to vote. It needs to be an original version, copies and pictures won’t be accepted.