Rishi Sunak Has Full Confidence In Dominic Raab Despite Bullying Claims, Says No.10

Rishi Sunak has full confidence in Dominic Raab, Downing Street has said, after the deputy prime minister and justice secretary was accused of bullying.

Raab was said to have created a “culture of fear” in the Ministry of Justice during his previous time in the department.

According to The Guardian, civil servants were offered a “route out” of the department when Sunak reappointed him to the job last month.

The Sun reported Raab had once hurled tomatoes from his Pret A Manger lunch across a room in a fit of anger.

While The Mirror said the justice secretary has acquired the nickname “The Incinerator” because he “burns through” staff.

Asked if the Sunak still had full confidence in Raab, the prime minister’s spokesperson said on Monday: “He does.”

The spokesperson added: “People in public life should treat others with consideration and respect and those are the principles this government will stand by.

“This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level,” they added. “There is no place for bullying in any workplace.”

Raab is due to stand in for Sunak at PMQs on Wednesday as the prime minister is in Bali for the G20 summit of world leaders.

Speaking to reporters on the plane to Indonesia, the prime minister defended Raab.

“I don’t recognise that characterisation of Dominic and I’m not aware of any formal complaints about him,” he said.

“Of course there are established procedures for civil servants if they want to bring to light any issues. I’m not aware of any formal complaint about Dominic.”

The allegations against Raab come shortly after Gavin Williamson resigned from cabinet after he was also accused of bullying.