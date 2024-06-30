Rishi Sunak Left Squirming As He's Confronted With Ordinary People's Lives In Tory Britain

Rishi Sunak was confronted by what ordinary people think. BBC

Rishi Sunak was left squirming as he was confronted with ordinary people’s experiences of living in Tory Britain.

The prime minister was forced to read comments from viewers as he appeared on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme this morning.

Advertisement

He had earlier insisted that Britain was a “better” place now than it was when the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

#bbclaurak: Is this a better or worse place to live than 2010?



Rishi Sunak: "It's a better place to live than it was in 2010.." 🤣#TrevorPhillips pic.twitter.com/rPRGxNQe4q — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 30, 2024

But moments later, Sunak had to look on as the viewers’ comments were projected onto a screen behind him.

One, called Julian, said: “Why oh why isn’t anything working in this country? It grieves me sorely to see the state that this country has degenerated into.”

Advertisement

A viewer's comment on the state of the country. BBC

A second viewer, called Michael, said: “Why does my son’s school not have enough money for glue sticks? Why do I have potholes on almost every road I drive on? Why can’t I get a doctor’s appointment? Why are beaches closed when it rains and rivers polluted beyond measure?”

The views of another ordinary voter. BBC

Meanwhile, viewer Sheila said: “Our biggest worry is not about tax, it’s about having the basics.”

Viewer Sheila said she did not even have "the basics". BBC

Kuenssberg asked the PM: “Can you say to our viewers this morning that you can do anything about how they feel? Do you understand it?”

Advertisement

In response, he said: “Yes, of course I do. Of course it’s been very difficult. When inflation rises to the highest level we’ve seen in decades, when energy bills double because of a war in Ukraine, of course that has an impact on Sheila and everyone else.

“And that’s why I’m working so hard to deliver people financial security, and I do think it’s about tax because people are working very, very hard and I want them to be able to keep more of their money so that they can spend that on their families in the way that they want.”

Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth said: “It’s excruciating to watch Rishi Sunak just gloss over the concerns of ordinary working people.