Rishi Sunak Continues His Unfortunate Streak Of Being Upstaged On TV As He Gets Photobombed

Rishi Sunak was unfortunately photobombed while on the campaign trail. CARL COURT via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak was just photobombed yet again, this time by a group of Liberal Democrats sailing down the Thames on a boat.

On Monday, the prime minister was trying to chat to voters in Henley in front of the ITV News camera, and a picturesque backdrop of the river – a move which his comms team probably thought was relatively safe.

However, Sunak was soon shown up by a boat full of Lib Dems brandishing their eye-catching orange placards.

He later posted on X: “Classic Lib Dems, always selling voters down the river.”

.@RishiSunak photobombed by Lib Dem campaigners during a visit to Henley pic.twitter.com/FOjbqOqVIq — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) June 3, 2024

The party’s deputy leader Daisy Cooper can be spotted among the enthusiastically waving group, too.

She replied to Sunak on X: “Sorry Rishi, didn’t mean to *rain* on your parade… we were just there talking to river users about sewage.”

Sorry Rishi, didn’t mean to *rain* on your parade… we were just there talking to river users about sewage 💩 https://t.co/cNVSxwzwOR — Daisy Cooper 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) June 3, 2024

It clearly grabbed people’s interests as even the person behind the camera stopped focusing on the prime minister and zoomed in on the campaign boat – crammed with at least nine people – instead.

The prime minister has not had the best luck during this campaign when it comes to these kind of optics.

One voter was seen rolling her eyes and scoffing behind Sunak last week while he was discussing the cost of living crisis in Devon in a speech filmed for TV.

On another occasion, Sunak spent his entire speech with his back to the camera, meaning viewers could only focus on the less-than-impressed faces of those in the crowd listening to him.

Sunak also had an embarrassing slip-up when trying to bond with voters over football, apparently forgetting Wales did not qualify for the Euros this year.

The prime minister has come face-to-face with several disgruntled voters over the campaign trail, too.

One person confronted him over his partygate fine at the height of Covid while another asked him why he “hates young people so much”, taking aim at his national service plan.