Rishi Sunak Says He Would Vote For Liz Truss' Tax Cuts Despite Branding Them 'Dangerous'

Rishi Sunak has said he would vote for Liz Truss’ economic plan despite having attacked it as “dangerous”.

The former chancellor has accused his rival in the Tory leadership contest of risking an “inflation spiral”.

Truss, who is the frontrunner, is expected to move to cut taxes immediately in a so-called fiscal event in mid-September, should she be elected prime minister.

Sunak had previously refused to say whether he would vote for the measures.

But speaking to BBC Radio 4′s World at One programme on Thursday, Sunak said he would.

“Of course I would,” he said. “I would always support a Conservative Government. Of course I would. It goes without saying.”

He added: “I believe very strongly in the Conservative party, and I want it to do well and I will always - whether as a minister or as a backbencher – always support Conservative government.”

Sunak also said he would “absolutely not” quit politics if he lost the leadership campaign.

Earlier this week, Sunak’s slammed Truss for being too slow to realise the impact of the cost of living crisis and attacked her economic plan.

“Following weeks of rejecting direct support payments as ‘handouts’, Truss supporters have slowly woken up to the reality of what winter brings,” his campaign said in a statement.

“They now say that they will provide people with help – but what help, for who, when and how it will be paid for remains a mystery.

“The reality is that Truss cannot deliver a support package as well as come good on £50bn worth of unfunded, permanent tax cuts in one go.