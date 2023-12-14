Rishi Sunak Scraps Dedicated Disabilities Minister Job During Disability History Month

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has scrapped the dedicated post of disabilities minister — during UK disability history month.

Downing Street confirmed on Thursday that an “existing” minister will be handed the disabilities brief on top of their current job.

Advertisement

Vicky Foxcroft, Labour’s shadow disabilities minister, slammed the “shocking” move.

Until last week the position was its own minister of state level job, having first been created when Labour came to power in 1997.

The last MP to hold the position was Tom Pursglove, but he was made minister for legal immigration last week.

The prime minister also appointed Michael Tomlinson as minister for illegal immigration.

It means there are now two dedicated immigration ministers but no specialist disabilities minister.

The move comes during UK disability history month, which runs from November 16 until December 16.

Sunak’s official spokesperson denied the change was a “downgrading” of the role.

“It’s not right. We will have a minister for disabled people who will lead on that important work,” the spokesperson said.

“It is actions that matter. What you will continue to see is a government showing strong support for disabled people and for disabled issues.”

Advertisement

But Foxcroft said: “Shocking that Rishi Sunak has chosen not to appoint a new Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work.

“After 13 years of Tory austerity, pandemic and cost of living crisis, disabled people feel their voices aren’t being heard and represented in Government. This confirms it.”

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “This is an appalling and retrograde move by the government.

“What kind of message does this give to Britain’s 16 million disabled people? That – in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis - we are now less important?

“Life costs more if you are disabled. There hasn’t been cost of living payment for disabled people this winter. And negative welfare rhetoric has ramped up this year.

Advertisement