Rishi Sunak Wears £95 Sliders In Latest Polished Photo Drop

Rishi Sunak appears anxious to burnish his fashionista credentials in the latest polished piece of content the Chancellor has attempted to make his trademark.

On the eve of the Budget, the Treasury published a series of photographs of the Chancellor preparing for the big day.

The pictures included one of a Twix bar and a cans of Sprite (his fuel of choice), another with his dog Nova, while the most commented on appeared to be a scene involving the Chancellor standing next to an aide while sporting socks and sliders.

What caught the attention of many was the Palm Angels’ frootwear’s £95 price tag.