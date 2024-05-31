Rishi Sunak's First Week Of Campaigning Has Only Made Him More Unpopular

Rishi Sunak has fallen to a new low in his net approval ratings, according to More in Common. Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s first week campaigning for the general election has only made him less popular with the public, according to a new poll.

The More in Common think tank has found the prime minister’s net approval is now at -34%, having dropped down from -28% over the last seven days.

In comparison, Labour leader Keir Starmer’s net rating has seen a slight improvement during the first seven days of campaigning, increasing from 1.7% points to 4.5%.

Party Leader approvals at the end of the first week of the campaign. Keir Starmer ends the week on +4.5 while Rishi Sunak sits at -34. Field work misses most of the Abbott row, but does suggest in the first week Keir did the better job of reintroducing himself to voters. pic.twitter.com/v7t7oUWJhF — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) May 31, 2024

According to More in Common, Sunak is most unpopular with those aged between 18 to 24, who give him a net approval rating of -49%.

This is closely followed by the 55 to 64 age bracket, where he has a rating of -45%, and the 45 to 54 bracket, who put Sunak on -43%.

Those aged between 25 and 34, are slightly easier on the PM than their younger peers, granting him a net approval rate of between -35%.

Similarly, those between 35 and 44 put Sunak at -32%, and the 65 to 74 age bracket put him at -31%.

But the only age group where he receives a net positive result is among those aged over 75, where the prime minister’s rating is +5%.

The think tank’s findings come from a sample size of 2,049 British adults, asked about their voting intentions between 27 and 29 May.

Luke Tryl, More in Common’s UK director, added on X (formerly Twitter): “Field work misses most of the Abbott row, but does suggest in the first week Keir did the better job of reintroducing himself to voters.”

Labour has been dealing with the backlash over Diane Abbott, as the party still seems divided over whether to let the veteran MP represent them at the upcoming election, more than a year after she lost the whip.