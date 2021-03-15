The Risk Of Catching Covid-19 While Standing In A Queue

HuffPost UK reader Jean asked: “What’s the risk of catching Covid in a queue, both inside and outside?”

If there’s one thing Brits are good at, it’s queuing. And we’ve had a lot of practise this past year, queueing to enter supermarkets, coffee shops and even to get into toilets at the park.

With lockdown measures slowly and steadily easing, it’s understandable people want to know what the risk of catching Covid-19 in a queue is.

“It is difficult to make an exact estimate of the risk [from queueing] because there are so many factors,” says Professor Paul Hunter, from the Norwich School of Medicine at the University of East Anglia. “But the main driver of risk is indoors versus outdoors and how close people are in the queue.”

The risk is greater for indoor queues as opposed to outdoor queues – about 19 times greater, says Prof Hunter – because it’s harder for airborne particles to disperse inside. Outdoors you have sunshine, wind and a greater volume of fresh air that work in your favour, dispelling any potentially Covid-laden droplets.

Indoors, the risk is higher if you’re queueing in a small shop compared to a larger supermarket, as the space is more enclosed. The smaller the space is, the harder it is for airborne particles to disperse – meaning you’re more likely to breathe them in.

Of course, ventilation is a big factor, too, so if windows and doors are open, this will help reduce the risk of the virus spreading.