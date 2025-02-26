Let's Settle This – Do You Actually Need To Constantly Stir Risotto?

Maurice DT via Unsplash Do you feel obliged to stir your risotto constantly? Here's what you should know.

Life is full of relentless little chores, from washing your jeans to shampooing (and then drying, and then styling) your hair.

Luckily, both of those need to be done less often than you might have been led to believe.

Still, it’s bad news for other tiny, endless tasks, like washing your bra or (gulp) your PJs ― both of which need more frequent cleans than I’d realised.

But what about constantly stirring risotto, the high price home chefs are told we must pay for the perfect plate of arborio goodness? Is the news good, or disappointingly predictable?

People, it’s good news

Speaking to Food & Wine, Italian chef Antonio Salvatore who runs the restaurant Rampoldi in Monte Carlo said the constant stirring advice is a myth.

“Don’t stress about constantly stirring risotto,” he said: “It’s much better to stir once every 30 seconds and trust the process to do its thing.”

In fact, stirring the mixture too much can destroy its texture. The goal is to make sure the risotto is always constantly gently bubbling, which means the grains will move on their own.

So, while Bon Appetit says that “constant agitation” is key to the silkiest, best risotto, there’s no reason that that “agitation” should come from you and your spoon.

As long as you can prevent a crust from forming at the base of the pot and give the rice about two turns a minute, you’re in the clear.

Any other tips?

For incredibly smooth risotto, you might want to reconsider the tool you stir the rice with too.

I’ve written before about how much I love my spurtle, a traditional Scottish cooking tool with a narrow head that’s used to create the creamiest porridge.

Cooking creator The Porridge Mom shared on her Instagram that the tool is great for risotto too, as it breaks up the grains in smaller chunks for a creamier result.

It also allows you to reach the nooks and crannies of your pot that would otherwise be hard to delve into.

