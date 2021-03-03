Rita Ora Recalls 'Amazing But Awkward' Madonna Moment That Is Oh So Madonna

Rita Ora has recalled how she thought she was reenacting Madonna’s Like A Prayer video after an “amazing but awkward” moment with the singer. The Masked Singer panellist was working on a campaign for Madonna’s clothing line when she made her get on the floor and kneel. Recalling the story during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed how the Queen Of Pop was trying to find her best light.

Getty Rita Ora and Madonna

“I had an amazing moment with her, very awkward but also very unbelievable,” Rita said. “She really just made me find my light and by doing that we had to kneel on the floor. “And I thought it was Like A Prayer in real life that was happening to me. I mean I had to go and breathe in the bathroom. This was earlier in my career. I was doing a campaign for her clothing line and so then she came to meet me and I loved it and I just couldn’t breathe. “And then she was like ‘this is not my light, let’s get down’. I thought, ‘what? What’s happening?’ And so we did.”

Shutterstock The pair pictured in 2013