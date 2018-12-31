Rob Delaney Confirms Birth Of His Fourth Child Just Months After Death Of His Son

Rob Delaney has confirmed his wife gave birth to their fourth child in August, just months after the death of their son Henry.
The 41-year-old American actor and comedian told the Sunday Times Magazine that his wife Leah fell pregnant before Henry died in January and their son was the first person they told.
Delaney, who stars in ‘Catastrophe’, announced the death of his two-year-old son on Twitter in February and confirmed Leah was pregnant again in June.
He said in the interview: “Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying,” adding, “But also having Henry dying doesn’t make our new son any less magical.”
Delaney said that he was touched by the fact his new son grew in the same womb as Henry and that he deserved their full attention and love despite the circumstances of his arrival.
“It’s sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes,” he said.
Discussing whether the decision to have another child was conflicted, he told the magazine: “We likely would’ve had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there’s mixed feelings.”
The father also said he is working hard to battle paranoia about his children’s health and said he feels as if he is suffering with PTSD.