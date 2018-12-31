Rob Delaney Confirms Birth Of His Fourth Child Just Months After Death Of His Son

Rob Delaney has confirmed his wife gave birth to their fourth child in August, just months after the death of their son Henry. The 41-year-old American actor and comedian told the Sunday Times Magazine that his wife Leah fell pregnant before Henry died in January and their son was the first person they told. Delaney, who stars in ‘Catastrophe’, announced the death of his two-year-old son on Twitter in February and confirmed Leah was pregnant again in June.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

He said in the interview: “Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying,” adding, “But also having Henry dying doesn’t make our new son any less magical.” Delaney said that he was touched by the fact his new son grew in the same womb as Henry and that he deserved their full attention and love despite the circumstances of his arrival. “It’s sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes,” he said.

My sweet boy pic.twitter.com/E6F2BScFoi — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 26, 2018

Discussing whether the decision to have another child was conflicted, he told the magazine: “We likely would’ve had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there’s mixed feelings.” The father also said he is working hard to battle paranoia about his children’s health and said he feels as if he is suffering with PTSD. ″[I am] terrified of anyone vomiting. If anyone vomits, I think, ‘Oh, that must be a brain tumour,’ and I have to calm down.” The first time Delaney and his wife noticed their son was ill was when he vomited at his older brother’s 5th birthday party. Delaney compared the grief he feels over the loss of his child to his previous battle with alcoholism. He says: “For me, getting sober some years ago, and then dealing with depression after being sober for a while, those were kicking around the football on a dusty pitch that was the warm-up for the f****** world cup of losing a child. “So I am grateful that I had been tenderised and slapped around by some other things, yes. Because I’m barely surviving this, and I think those things might be making the difference. So thank goodness they happened.” On 26 December he reflected on his first Christmas without Henry on Twitter.

Our first Christmas without Henry came & went. The day itself was okay, maybe because there were so many horrible, painful days leading up to it; we must have hit our quota or something. We talked about him a lot & included his memory throughout the day. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) December 26, 2018