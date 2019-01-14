Robbie Williams Accused Of Taunting Neighbour Jimmy Page With Black Sabbath Music, Amid Property Row

The pair were locked in a battle over Robbie’s plan’s to build an underground swimming pool at his home, which is located next to Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy’s house in Kensington.

Robbie Williams has been accused of blasting Black Sabbath’s music at his neighbour Jimmy Page , according to a complaint letter submitted to their local council.

While the matter had been (semi) resolved when Robbie was granted planning permission despite Jimmy’s concerns it could cause damage to his Grade I listed property, there has been another twist in the tale.

A letter sent to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council (RBKC), mysteriously signed by someone called “Jonny”, claimed Robbie had been playing songs from rival bands Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd and Deep Purple in order to annoy Jimmy.

A bizarre claim in the letter – available on the RBKC website – also alleges Robbie has dressed up as Jimmy’s Led Zeppelin bandmate Robert Plant to mock his neighbour.

“Johnny” alleges Robbie had been“wearing a long hair wig, and stuffing a pillow under his shirt in an attempt to mock or imitate Mr Robert Plant’s beer belly that he has acquired in his older age”.

The letter adds: “This is embarrassing to both Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, partially due to Mr Plant was remembered for performing with his shirt open on stage, and obviously he cannot perform in this manner in his current condition.”

A spokesperson for Robbie has denied the allegations the letter makes, insisting the claims are “complete fabrication and nonsense”.

A rep for Jimmy is yet to respond to HuffPost UK’s request for comment.