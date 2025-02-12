Robbie Williams Once Dated Selma Blair, And It Didn't Exactly End On A High Note

Selma Blair via Associated Press

Selma Blair has revealed she once went out with Robbie Williams – and it wasn’t exactly a success.

Earlier this week, the Cruel Intentions actor was a guest on Drew Barrymore’s US talk show, where she shared that decades ago, the British star visited her at her home.

“Robbie Williams was over at my house and it was almost a date. A million years ago,” she recalled.

However, when the Angels singer took a brief look in her fridge, he suddenly made his excuses and left, leaving Selma to reach out to a mutual friend to find out exactly what had gone on.

“Oh, your kitchen was empty, and he knew you don’t cook, so that wasn’t gonna work for him,” came the reply, with Selma adding: “Bravo to him for knowing he needed a tummy filled from his woman.”

Robbie Williams via Associated Press

“I probably had like a bottle of champagne and like a Fig Newton in the fridge from a year ago,” she quipped. “So he judged accurately that I wasn’t the one that was gonna nourish him.”

While primarily known for his music career, Robbie recently made the jump to the film world thanks to his biopic Better Man, which famously has him portrayed on screen at different stages of his life by a CGI chimp.

Robbie has now been married to his wife, the American model and TV personality Ayda Field, since 2010, and the couple share four children.

