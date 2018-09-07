Robbie Williams and his wife have welcomed their third child via a surrogate.

Ayda Field Williams shared the news on her Instagram account on Friday 7 September, explaining why they’d kept the news on the down low.

Posting a photo of her family’s hands - including their two children Theodora, five, and Charlton, three, the mum wrote: “I spy with my little eye an extra little hand.”

She continued: “We have been keeping a very special secret. We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl… welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams. It has been a very long and difficult path to get here.”