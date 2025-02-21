Robert De Niro’s Politically Charged Answer Leaves Eerie Silence During Late Show Interview

Robert De Niro and Stephen Colbert in The Late Show studio The Late Show

A routine talk show question for Robert De Niro took a political ― and incredibly poignant ― turn during Wednesday’s edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

While promoting his new Netflix political thriller Zero Day, the Oscar winner was asked by host Stephen Colbert to name his heroes.

De Niro first listed late actor Marlon Brando and South African leader Nelson Mandela.

But when Colbert pressed De Niro again for an American hero, the outspoken critic of Donald Trump named the police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from the mob of violent Trump supporters on 6 January 2021.

“I think of the Capitol Police, the guys at Capitol Police. The Metropolitan Police,” De Niro said. “Michael Fanone, Aquilino Gonell, Harry Dunn, Daniel Hodges and everybody else who was involved and affected and hurt by that.”

Colbert followed up with a pointed question referencing efforts by Trump and Republicans to downplay the violence of that day.

“Can you imagine being Capitol Police now and watching those people marching past you who want to deny that you served them that day?” Colbert asked.

“Yep, it’s something,” De Niro responded.

The pair then fell silent for several seconds.

Watch the moment in question in the video below:

And see the rest of the interview here: