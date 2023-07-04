Robert De Niro Pays Heartfelt Tribute Following The Death Of His 'Beloved Grandson' Leandro

Robert De Niro in Cannes earlier this year Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Robert De Niro has shared that he is “deeply distressed” following the death of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

The Hollywood actor’s eldest daughter Drena confirmed the news of her son’s death, at the age of 19, on Monday.

Following this, the two-time Oscar winner issued a heartfelt statement, which read: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Drena previously wrote in an Instagram post announcing Leandro’s death: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”

She continued: “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry [Carlos, Leandro’s father]. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed.