Robert De Niro Announces He Recently Welcomed His Seventh Child

Robert De Niro at the premiere of his new film About My Father Timothy Hiatt/Shutterstock

Robert De Niro has revealed he recently welcomed his seventh child.

On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight Canada published an interview with the two-time Oscar winner about his new film, About My Father, during which he shared the news of the new arrival.

When the interviewer asked De Niro about being a dad of six, he responded: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

Advertisement

Representatives for the Godfather actor later confirmed to ET Canada that he had recently welcomed a seventh child, but offered no further information, including the identity of the newborn’s mother.

De Niro shares two grown-up children, 51-year-old Drena and 46-year-old Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott.

The 79-year-old also has 27-year-old twins, Aaron and Julian, with a former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.

He later remarried, and has two additional children with ex-wife Grace Hightower, 25-year-old Elliot and 11-year-old Helen.

Advertisement

Robert De Niro and his eldest daughter Drena in 2016 Frank Trapper via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, De Niro was asked about his approach to fatherhood, explaining he felt it was important to be “loving with kids”, as well as “stern about stuff”.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Later, he continued: “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful.