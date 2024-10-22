Robert Jenrick Denies He's Like Harry Enfield's 'Tory Boy' After Michael Gove Jibe

'I don't consider myself to be a Tory Boy'



Robert Jenrick has been forced to deny he is like Harry Enfield’s infamous “Tory Boy” character.

The Tory leadership candidate was given the unwelcome tag by former cabinet minister Michael Gove.

He made the jibe in a BBC interview in which he praised Jenrick’s rival, Kemi Badenoch.

Gove said: “One of [Jenrick’s] weaknesses is that he looks like a typical Tory politician.”

When it was put to him that he was implying Jenrick was a “Tory boy”, Gove replied: “So am I, it’s a stain I bear.”

The former minister added: “Given the strength of feeling against Tory boys expressed at the last election, that is a challenge.”

On BBC Breakfast this morning, presenter John Kay told Jenrick: “Michael Gove says you still look too much like a Tory politician, and that’s why he’s supporting your opponent.”

The right-wing former immigration minister replied: “Well the last person I would take advice from in a leadership contest is Michael Gove.”

Kay replied: “He admits he never made it as a leader, and he says maybe that’s because he looks like a Tory boy and he suggests that you’re the same.”

Jenrick said: “I don’t know what that really means. I grew up in Wolverhampton, my parents come from working class backgrounds, my dad just down the road from here in Droylsden, Manchester.

“I didn’t come from a traditional Conservative background. Neither of my parents were card-carrying members of the Conservative Party. What I want to do is represent working people in all parts of the country.”

Kay then asked: “You’re not a Tory boy?”