BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt Savagely Pokes Fun At Robert Jenrick's 'Small Flag'

It seems Robert Jenrick doesn’t measure up to his fellow ministers in the flag department – or, at least, that was the assessment of BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt on Thursday.

The daytime presenter couldn’t help but notice that the secretary of state for housing’s Union Jack was lacking in size compared to his peers, as the minister was interviewed on the programme via video link from his office.

After concluding the interview, Charlie cheekily remarked: “I think your flag is not up to standard size, government interview measurements.

“I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really.”