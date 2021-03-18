BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt Savagely Pokes Fun At Robert Jenrick's 'Small Flag'

It seems Robert Jenrick doesn’t measure up to his fellow ministers in the flag department – or, at least, that was the assessment of BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt on Thursday.
The daytime presenter couldn’t help but notice that the secretary of state for housing’s Union Jack was lacking in size compared to his peers, as the minister was interviewed on the programme via video link from his office.
After concluding the interview, Charlie cheekily remarked: “I think your flag is not up to standard size, government interview measurements.
“I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really.”
The comments prompted some stifled giggles from Charlie’s co-host Naga Munchetty, who was seen struggling to compose herself
“Just a thought,” Charlie insisted. “You’ll be aware, we’ve seen every day, it’s a stock thing, isn’t it?”
Naga agreed: “There’s always a flag. They had the picture of the Queen though. In the Westminster office, I’m assuming.”
It wasn’t just Naga who Charlie had made laugh though...
