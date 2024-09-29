Robert Jenrick Refuses To Abandon His Support For Donald Trump (But Won't Say His Name)

#bbclaurak: Do you still back Trump now he's a convicted felon & has been found liable for sexual abuse...?



Robert Jenrick: It's natural we would lean towards Republican candidates



Jenrick now refuses to say if he still backs Trump#TrevorPhillips pic.twitter.com/GDlNwfOotc — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 29, 2024

Robert Jenrick has refused to abandon his support for Donald Trump - even though he couldn’t bring himself to say his name.

The Tory leadership candidate said it was “natural for a Conservative to lean towards Republican candidates” in a presidential race.

Advertisement

However, he also insisted that he “respects” Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Speaking in August, Jenrick was clear about who he was backing to be elected president in November.

“If I were an American citizen, I would be voting for Donald Trump,” he said.

But he was far more reticent when pressed on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning as the Tory Party conference kicks off in Birmingham.

The presenter asked him: “Do you still back Donald Trump even though he is now a convicted felon, he’s been found liable for sexual abuse and he’s been spreading lies about Haiatian immigrants in the US?”

Jenrick replied: “I’m a Conservative. The Conservative Party has strong and historic links to the Republican Party. So it is natural that we would lean towards Republican candidates.”

He also said he “respects” Democract candidate Kamala Harris, and insisted he would work with whoever becomes president if he ends up being prime minister.

Advertisement

Kuenssberg added: “Are you still supporting Donald Trump - yes or no?”

The former immigration minister replied: “I think it’s normal, it is natural for a Conservative to lean towards Republican candidates.”

Attempting to get a straight answer for a third time, Kuenssberg said: “Are you still backing Donald Trump? It sounds now like you won’t back Donald Trump, which you used to say explicitly.”