Robert Pattinson Has 4 Very Blunt Words When Asked About His Future As Batman

Robert Pattinson at the UK premiere of Mickey 17 last month via Associated Press

If you’re a Batman fan growing impatient for the next instalment of Robert Pattinson’s tenure as the Caped Crusader, spare a thought for the man himself.

Robert made his debut as Bruce Wayne in 2022’s The Batman, which was touted as the first part of a new trilogy set in Gotham City, although production on a follow-up is still to get underway.

Advertisement

During a new interview with Hero magazine, his Mickey 17 co-star Naomi Ackie asked whether he was “going to do Batman again soon”.

“I fucking hope so,” he responded with a laugh. “I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel.”

When Naomi insisted that it was “bullshit” to suggest that Rob is “old” at 38, he added: “I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit.”

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson in 2022's The Batman Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Alongside Rob, The Batman featured Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Filming on the sequel is expected to get underway at the end of this year, with a release date currently pencilled in for October 2027.

Advertisement

The first film also featured a cameo from Barry Keoghan in a role thought to be the Joker, and has remained tight-lipped about whether the character will be explored more in depth later in the saga.