Robert Pattinson Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About His Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Robert Pattinson at the premiere of his new movie Mickey 17 last week via Associated Press

Fans of Robert Pattinson will know that the Twilight actor has an, er, interesting history with with the media.

In the late 2000s, he was known for making fun of the vampire flick which made his name in interviews (though he recently asked those who have remained bothered by Stephanie Meyer’s masterpiece why they’re “still stuck on that shit”).

He’s also told elaborate lies to journalists multiple times, fibbing about seeing a clown die in a car crash to a New York Times interviewer and having his self-reported past as a woman’s hand model debunked by his own mother.

And while there’s no proof he doesn’t really enjoy a microwaved pasta, sugar, and cheese breakfast, he sure did make a GQ journalist spend a suspiciously long time watching him make it.

So, it makes sense that fans were happy to see what appears to be a return to form for the actor, who recently walked the red carpet for the German premiere of his upcoming movie Mickey 17.

In a viral post on X, one fan posted footage of the actor at the Berlin Film Festival, which took place on 15 February.

The star, who appeared with Mickey 17 director Bong Joon-Ho on the... well... technically grey carpet, seemed overwhelmed by multiple photographers calling his name from behind cameras, performing a jittery dance in response to the shouting.

“Rob being weird again is one of the biblical signs that everything is going to be okay,” the post’s author wrote.

Rob being weird again is one of the biblical signs that everything is going to be okaypic.twitter.com/reb6Txnawe — Robert Pattinson's Penn*s! (@robertspennis) February 15, 2025

“Rob cooking up chaos again is proof that balance is being restored,” another X user agreed.

“I appreciate him being unapologetically himself,” yet another added.

A further comment reads: “it really is 2009 all over again huh.”

Still, some people think the throwback is a little less reassuring.

“I don’t know how to explain it but this is definitely a recession indicator,” a fan opined (the first Twilight movie came out in 2008, when the Great Recession was at its peak).

“Recession indicator,” a different commenter succinctly quipped beneath the clip.