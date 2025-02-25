Roberta Flack Remembered As 'Incomparable' And 'Divinely Gifted' In Beautiful Tributes

Roberta Flack pictured in 2017 via Associated Press

The music world is in mourning following the news that legendary singer Roberta Flack has died at the age of 88.

On Monday afternoon, the Grammy winner’s team confirmed that Roberta had died earlier that day, three years after disclosing that she had been diagnosed with ALS, which eventually led to her retiring from singing.

Her spokesperson said: “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, 24 February 2025. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the late musician, who was renowned for hits like Killing Me Softly With His Song, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Feel Like Makin’ Love.

Posting on X, fellow singer Dionne Warwick shared a video of herself and Roberta performing the latter’s signature hit, remembering her as a “dear friend”.

You will be missed, dear friend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydgC0mCgAd — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 25, 2025

Julian Lennon – the eldest son of John Lennon – also wrote on X that Roberta had been a “neighbour of Dad’s in New York City, and a dear friend of our family”.

“Very sad to hear of her passing,” he added. “Deepest condolences to all who loved her.”

“So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing,” wrote Grammy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, who remembered the late performer as “one of the great soul singers of all time”.

“Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!” she added.

Music icon Smokey Robinson, Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland and producer Questlove were also among those to pay their respects following the news of Roberta’s death:

Wow, it was really something to hear about Roberta’s passing, she was a dear friend and I didn’t even know she was ill. She was a great talent and the world is going to miss her. Rest in Heaven Sweet Soul- Smokey #RobertaFlack pic.twitter.com/7Ig1BPJFvf — Smokey Robinson (@smokeyrobinson) February 25, 2025

What a powerful, synchronized, beautiful instrument you were…Thank you, #RobertaFlack. pic.twitter.com/htwkpXwkoD — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 24, 2025

Condolences to family, friends and fans of Roberta Flack. RIP ❤️, Ruth Pointer. — The Pointer Sisters (@RealPointerSis) February 24, 2025

ROBERTA FLACK Rest In Peace

📷 David Bowie, Yoko Ono, John Lennon and Roberta Flack, at The 17th Annual Grammy Awards in 1975. pic.twitter.com/0SjB1XsaYD — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) February 25, 2025

Roberta Flack was a very close family friend and neighbor. She was an incredibly kind woman. Uniquely talented. I am eternally grateful to have known her. I’m heart broken she had to leave this earth. Will always love you. pic.twitter.com/kAbQoxWpZH — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) February 24, 2025

“The world has lost a musical great with the passing of the timeless Roberta Flack. A visionary artist and humanitarian, she created music that transcended genres, cementing her legacy as one of music’s most influential voices. Today, we honor her creative spirit, boundless… pic.twitter.com/RNpHzPdEX2 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 24, 2025