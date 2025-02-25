Roberta Flack Remembered As 'Incomparable' And 'Divinely Gifted' In Beautiful Tributes

The music world is in mourning following the news that legendary singer Roberta Flack has died at the age of 88.
On Monday afternoon, the Grammy winner’s team confirmed that Roberta had died earlier that day, three years after disclosing that she had been diagnosed with ALS, which eventually led to her retiring from singing.
Her spokesperson said: “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, 24 February 2025. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”
Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the late musician, who was renowned for hits like Killing Me Softly With His Song, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Feel Like Makin’ Love.
Posting on X, fellow singer Dionne Warwick shared a video of herself and Roberta performing the latter’s signature hit, remembering her as a “dear friend”.
Julian Lennon – the eldest son of John Lennon – also wrote on X that Roberta had been a “neighbour of Dad’s in New York City, and a dear friend of our family”.
“Very sad to hear of her passing,” he added. “Deepest condolences to all who loved her.”
“So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing,” wrote Grammy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, who remembered the late performer as “one of the great soul singers of all time”.
“Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!” she added.
Music icon Smokey Robinson, Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland and producer Questlove were also among those to pay their respects following the news of Roberta’s death: