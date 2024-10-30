Robin Wright Explains Why She Never Hung Out With Tom Hanks On Forrest Gump Set

Robin Wright recently revealed that she and Tom Hanks never really got to know each other while working on Forrest Gump – but that’s not all she has to say about that.
On Monday, she told Today that the reason the two actors didn’t bond on set was because Tom — who played Forrest — was just too busy, well, Forresting.
“We were racing around shooting that movie and every lunch period, Tom was out running, just running wherever they could grab him running, so we didn’t really get to hang out,” she told the outlet.
In the 1994 Oscar-winning film, running is a huge aspect of Tom’s titular character.
As a kid, Forrest becomes a runner out of the necessity to outrun his bullies. As an adult, he embarks on an epic three-year sprint across the United States for “for no particular reason”.
The film features Tom running through oodles of scenic locations throughout the US, like the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and Monument Valley in Utah and Arizona, per Smithsonian Magazine.
And although Tom and Robin were distant during filming, she told Today that they did “get to know each other as adults” after they reunited with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for their upcoming movie, Here.
“It was literally like getting the band back together,” she said of working on the sweeping drama about generations of people living on the same plot of land.
She added of her co-star and the director: “I would do anything with Bob and Tom.”