Robin Wright Explains Why She Never Hung Out With Tom Hanks On Forrest Gump Set

Robin Wright recently revealed that she and Tom Hanks never really got to know each other while working on Forrest Gump – but that’s not all she has to say about that.

On Monday, she told Today that the reason the two actors didn’t bond on set was because Tom — who played Forrest — was just too busy, well, Forresting.

“We were racing around shooting that movie and every lunch period, Tom was out running, just running wherever they could grab him running, so we didn’t really get to hang out,” she told the outlet.

Robin Wright as Jenny and Tom Hanks as Forrest in 1994’s Forrest Gump Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images

In the 1994 Oscar-winning film, running is a huge aspect of Tom’s titular character.

As a kid, Forrest becomes a runner out of the necessity to outrun his bullies. As an adult, he embarks on an epic three-year sprint across the United States for “for no particular reason”.

The film features Tom running through oodles of scenic locations throughout the US, like the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and Monument Valley in Utah and Arizona, per Smithsonian Magazine.

A spot in Monument Valley, Utah, in which hundreds of people from all over the world came to reenact a scene from “Forrest Gump” in which Forrest quits his run around America. Paul Harris via Getty Images

And although Tom and Robin were distant during filming, she told Today that they did “get to know each other as adults” after they reunited with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for their upcoming movie, Here.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright attend the world premiere screening of Here during the 2024 AFI Festival earlier this month. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

“It was literally like getting the band back together,” she said of working on the sweeping drama about generations of people living on the same plot of land.