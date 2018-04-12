Rochdale Abuse Inquiry Finds Opportunity To Prosecute MP Cyril Smith Was Lost

‘Valuable opportunity’ to prosecute Smith in 1999 was lost

Ex-council leader Richard Farnell lied during his evidence last October

No ‘deliberate cover-up’

Farnell suspended by Labour Party An inquiry into historic allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation in Rochdale has revealed the authorities showed a “total lack of urgency” to address the matter. A report of the findings, published on Thursday, described how boys at a council-run school were regarded as “authors of their own abuse.” Pupils at now-closed Knowl View residential school were also sexually exploited in the town centre, the bus station and at public toilets across the road from the borough council’s offices over a 20-year period.

PA Archive/PA Images Opportunities to prosecute Liberal MP for Rochdale Cyril Smith were missed, the report found

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) panel also found a “valuable opportunity” was missed to prosecute the town’s former Liberal MP, Cyril Smith, during his lifetime in the late 1990s and that ex-council leader Richard Farnell lied during his evidence last October. The inquiry’s report said: “We concluded that Richard Farnell who was leader of Rochdale Council from 1986 until 1992, lied to the inquiry in the course of his evidence.” The Labour Party responded on Thursday by suspending Farnell, with a spokesman stating it: “Condemns the abuse of children and any attempts to cover up these heinous acts.” The IICSA concluded that from 1989 onwards the police, Rochdale Council’s social services and education departments, as well as staff at Knowl View, knew youngsters were being subjected to sexual exploitation for money in public toilets. The panel found: “The records of individual children convey a total lack of urgency on the part of the relevant authorities to address the problem and treat the matters involved for what they were – serious sexual assaults. “This remained the case even in the face of clear evidence of the risks to children’s health.

Rex Features Knowl View School in Rochdale

“The file of one young boy at Knowl View recorded that he had contracted hepatitis through ‘rent boy’ activities. “We concluded that no-one in authority viewed child sexual exploitation as an urgent child protection issue. Rather, boys as young as 11 were not seen as victims but as authors of their own abuse.” It ruled there was no “deliberate cover-up” by the authorities involved but said instead there was a “careless and wholly inadequate response”. The panel said the police did not turn a blind eye as records suggested they did not obtain sufficient evidence to prosecute, although they did not provide “any satisfactory answer” as to why no-one appeared to have been charged with abusing Knowl View boys in the town centre despite some disclosures from the boys and police knowing the names of some men.

IICSA also looked into the involvement of the late politician Smith at Cambridge House boys’ hostel in Rochdale and found a “valuable opportunity” to prosecute him in 1999 was lost. Smith, a prominent councillor before he represented the town in Parliament from 1972 to 1992, acted as a governor for several Rochdale schools, including Knowl View. Before he died aged 82 in 2010 he was the subject of sex abuse accusations and investigations but never faced trial and received a knighthood in 1988. A Lancashire Police investigation into the 29-stone MP concluded in 1970 – the year he first ran for public office – that he was hiding behind a “veneer of respectability” and had used his “unique position” to target eight boys at Cambridge House during the 1960s.

Richard Farnell has been suspended by the Labour party, after he was branded a 'liar' by an official report into decades of child abuse in Rochdale.The Labour Party says it condemns the abuse of children and any attempts to cover up these heinous acts pic.twitter.com/sSKi6LQ5iJ — Elaine Willcox (@ElaineWITV) April 12, 2018