‘F***ing Sick Of It’: Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Goes Off On What’s ‘Ruined’ Concerts

Roger Daltrey on stage at London's O2 Arena last year Matthew Baker via Getty Images

Rock icon Roger Daltrey, lead singer of The Who, doesn’t want you checking the setlist before his show.

“There’s no surprises left with concerts these days, ’cause everybody wants to see the setlist,” he told Billboard. “I’m fucking sick of it.”

Setlists are often posted on social media and websites such as Setlist.fm. As a result, many fans often know most, if not all, of the songs to expect at a concert.

And Roger says he hates it.

“The internet’s ruined the live shows for me,” he said. “Who wants to know what’s coming next? People forget about surprises. I can’t stand it.”

Billboard suggested that some fans might just want to know when they can go to the bathroom without missing a favourite song.

“Why not just start to listen to the bloody show in the toilet, then?” he said, although the website noted he was laughing as he spoke.

