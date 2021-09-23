The filmmaker helmed the hit 1998 classic starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts and was also known for directing My Cousin Rachel starring Rachel Weisz .

Notting Hill director Roger Michell has died at the age of 65.

A statement from his publicist to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22.”

The son of a British diplomat, Roger was born in South Africa and lived in Beirut, Damascus and Prague as a child.

His films include Enduring Love, Morning Glory, Persuasion, Blackbird and the forthcoming The Duke starring Dame Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent and Matthew Goode.