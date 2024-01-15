Ron DeSantis' Much-Too-Late Attack On Trump Backfires Spectacularly

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was given a blunt reminder of his own past as well as a glimpse into his possible future after his latest attack on Donald Trump.

“You can be the most worthless Republican in America,” DeSantis said on Sunday ahead of the Iowa caucuses. “But if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful.”

Advertisement

As DeSantis pointed out, it also works the other way.

“You can be the strongest, most dynamic, successful Republican and conservative in America ― but if you don’t kiss that ring, then he’ll try to trash you,” DeSantis said.

He made similar comments in autumn.

Trump has been open about being a “loyalty freak.”

“I value loyalty above everything else—more than brains, more than drive and more than energy,” Trump wrote in his 2007 book, Think Big And Kick Ass In Business And Life.

But as many observers quickly pointed out on X, DeSantis was one of the ring-kissers as a key Trump ally when in Congress, as well as for much of his time as Florida governor.

Trump has claimed that DeSantis came to him crying as he “begged” for an endorsement ahead of Florida’s 2018 gubernatorial primary, and DeSantis released a cringey campaign video about his loyalty to Trump that same year.

Advertisement

DeSantis could soon be a ring-kisser again: He has pledged to support Trump if the former president wins the nomination even if he is convicted of a felony. DeSantis has also said he would pardon Trump if elected president himself.

DeSantis’ critics stepped in with some reminders:

Hell of a thing to say a couple weeks before kissing the ring. https://t.co/ShAEKeHsbU — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) January 15, 2024

Desantis spent 6 years kissing more than his ring. https://t.co/asvXHELFhx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 15, 2024

Speaking from experience lol https://t.co/fZ6nBP3eSu — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) January 15, 2024

He would know. Bookmark this clip for when he backs out of the race and endorses Trump. https://t.co/ASKnmIjucB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

Bookmarked this Video to When not If DeSantis bends the knee to Trump. — Princess Grace of Ife💙🌊💙 (@POlubunmi) January 15, 2024

Fast-Forward to when DeSantis endorses Trump and speaks on his behalf at the GOP Convention… https://t.co/LTQdphNG5r — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 15, 2024