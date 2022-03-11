Ron Pember, Only Fools And Horses And Red Dwarf Actor, Has Died Aged 87

The actor’s grandson, Paul Pember, confirmed that Ron had died on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Paying tribute to his grandad Paul said: “The sadness now is the happiness then. That’s the deal. 11.04.1934 - 08.03.2022 #ronpember #grandad.”

The Only Fools And Horses account reposted the message, writing: “We are saddened to hear of the news of the death of Ron Pember who played Baz in the series 3 episode ‘Homesick’. Our thoughts and warm wishes go to his family and friends.”

Advertisement

Ron Pember (as Stan) in The Flaxton Boys ITVITV/Shutterstock

Ron also appeared in Red Dwarf, Secret Army and The Fall & Rise of Reginald Perrin.

Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules was one of the first to pay tribute, writing: “Just heard the sad news that Ron Pember has passed away.

Advertisement

“He was such a gentleman with us upstarts when he appeared on #RedDwarf. He just rammed his tongue firmly into his cheek and joined the party! What a legend. RIP.”

Just heard the sad news that Ron Pember has passed away. (Tuesday) He was such a gentleman with us upstarts when he appeared on #RedDwarf He just rammed his tongue firmly into his cheek and joined the party! What a legend. RIP pic.twitter.com/8smNqbbUKW — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) March 11, 2022

The official Red Dwarf account commented: “RIP Ron Pember. A terrific character actor, stage director and dramatist who made a memorable appearance in Series II’s Better Than Life.”

Outside of TV, Ron also had success on the stage, most notably with his musical, Jack The Ripper, which he wrote in 1975 and which is still regularly performed by amateur theatre groups and companies all over the world.