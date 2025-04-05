Rosamund Pike Recalls Sticky Situation During Her Very First Sex Scene

Rosamund Pike at the 2024 Baftas via Associated Press

Rosamund Pike’s first onscreen sex scene was anything but smooth sailing.

The 2002 film marked the future Oscar nominee’s feature film debut, and she quickly learned that love scenes involve more than just on-camera chemistry.

“I discovered things like nipple covers and all the taping,” she told host David Tennant, revealing some of the behind-the-scenes tricks of the trade.

But those wardrobe hacks led to an embarrassing mishap for the then-21-year-old actor.

“We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look down at the body tape and nipple covers, and they’re covered in hair,” she recalled. “And I think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest’.”

Rosamund Pike and Pierce Brosnan encounter Halle Berry in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day Alamy

As the Doctor Who actor laughed, Rosamund admitted she was mortified.

“I thought, ‘He’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace’,” she recalled.

Thankfully, Pierce wasn’t the one suffering. The culprit? The shaggy faux fur covering the swan-shaped bed where the steamy scene took place.

“It took a couple of takes to realise it wasn’t him,” she said. “It was the fake fur from the rugs adorning the swan bed... I literally thought I was waxing the poor man’s chest.

“It was definitely a magic carpet of an experience,” the Wheel Of Time star then quipped.

During the interview, Rosamund also revealed that she had never seen a James Bond film before being cast as the suave MI6 spy’s love interest.

In fact, the star shared that her “very protective” parents wouldn’t let her watch any 007 movies, which they deemed “too adult” for a youngster.

“Because ladies were kissed in those movies?” the host asked.