Roseanne Barr Suggests Racist Tweet Was Due To Ambien Intake After ABC Cancels Her Show

Roseanne Barr has already returned to Twitter to blame her Ambien intake on the racist tweet that pushed US network ABC to cancel her sitcom.

On Tuesday, it was announced that ABC would be immediately pulling her TV show, ‘Roseanne’, from their schedules, following a tweet from the comedian and actress comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the “Muslim brotherhood” and an “ape”.

After posting an apology and claiming she would be leaving Twitter, Roseanne had already returned to the social media site in a matter of hours, with a fresh explanation for her offensive comments.