President Donald Trump has tweeted about Roseanne Barr’s show being cancelled by ABC.

ABC made the decision to drop ‘Roseanne’ after the actress compared former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the “Muslim brotherhood” and an “ape”.

Bob Iger, the chief executive of Disney, which owns ABC, expressed his support for the network’s decision and later called Jarrett to apologise, which prompted the President’s response.

On Wednesday, the president tweeted: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr.

“Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC.

“Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”