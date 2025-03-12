Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She's Left The US In The Wake Of Donald Trump's Presidency

Rosie O’Donnell has confirmed she has relocated from the United States in light of Donald Trump’s presidency.
The 12-time Emmy winner – who has been embroiled in a public feud with Trump that dates all the way back to 2006 – revealed in a TikTok update that she and her 12-year-old child are now living in Ireland, as of January.
She told her followers: “It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”
Admitting she “never” envisaged herself moving to another country, she explained: “That’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are.”
Rosie is now in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship, as someone whose grandparents were Irish.
She said that she officially moved on 15 January, one week before Trump’s inauguration.
The former talk show host said she already misses “many things about life there at home”, including her older children, and noted that “when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back”.
Without mentioning Trump by name, she added: “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally, as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”
She also urged her fans still in the US to demand that “we follow the Constitution in our country”, “not a king, not a man”, and that “we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style”.
Rosie previously teased the move in an Instagram post, explaining that she’d been “on the wrong side of the road” and “hit the curb three times”.
Her post was accompanied by the hashtag #NewAdventures.
During her first tenure on The View in 2006, Rosie spoke out against Trump’s “moral compass”, prompting him to describe her as a “real loser” and “my nice fat little Rosie”.
Trump continued to slam Rosie in the press in the years that followed, while she has remained one of his vocal critics throughout his political career.