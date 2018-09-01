ENTERTAINMENT
01/09/2018 09:21 BST | Updated 42 minutes ago

Roxanne Pallett Leaves The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House Following ‘Punch’ Row With Ryan Thomas

It's been a turbulent few days for the former 'Emmerdale' star.

Roxanne Pallett has left the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, it has been announced.

A spokesperson for the Channel 5 reality show confirmed the former ‘Emmerdale’ star had walked in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

It read: “Roxanne has decided to leave the BB House. The remaining housemates have been informed.”

No reason or further explanation as to why the actress decided to quit the show has been given by Channel 5.

Channel 5
Roxanne Pallett

Her departure comes after a turbulent few days in the house, which saw her accuse actor Ryan Thomas of punching her.

On Thursday’s episode viewers saw Ryan approach Roxanne while making punching sounds, to which she she responded: “Owww! Woman-beater! That bloody hurt!”

The actress then wandered alone into the bedroom and said aloud: “I’ve just been beaten up by Corrie’s Jason Grimshaw. Big Brother that hurt.”

The exchange took place in the kitchen without the cameras capturing a good view, making it unclear for viewers to see exactly what happened.

Ofcom has received over 11,000 complaints since the episode aired. The watchdog will now assess viewers’ concerns before deciding whether to investigate, as is standard procedure.

A backlash also saw many viewers come to Ryan’s defence on Twitter, with many commenting on how the allegation damages real crimes against women.

Channel 5

Following the incident Roxanne was called to the Diary Room and immediately asked to speak to a producer.

She said: “I need to speak to a member of production if that’s alright, I just need to talk to somebody in production about something that’s just happened that’s made me feel really uncomfortable. But I don’t really want to go any further and talk about it on camera like this.”

The saga continued when Ryan was summoned to the Diary Room, where he was told his behaviour was unacceptable and was given a formal warning.

After apologising Ryan said: “I think we both know and Roxanne knows there was no malice or hurt or anger in anything that I did during this time. But from your point of view, while doing this show, I’m sorry and I understand.”

Roxanne, who was still upset, later asked bosses if she could sleep in another room.

During Friday night’s episode Ryan broke down in tears and said his life’s “in tatters” as he talked about the “punch” row.

Channel 5
Ryan Thomas

Following Ben Jardine’s eviction, the live feed from the house showed Ryan crying in the garden as he spoke about how the spat has affected him.

When fellow housemate Sally Morgan asked how he was doing, he said: “Really, really really bad. I just don’t get it.”

He added: “I feel emotionally absolutely battered. It came from nowhere, absolutely nowhere.”

He later insisted he wanted to “try his best” to get on with Roxanne despite what had happened.

Meanwhile, Roxanne was seen hiding in the store room following the eviction of Ben.

So far this series, ‘CBB’ bosses have already removed one housemate, showing “Human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves the door following an undisclosed “incident” in the house.

This came a week after the show was criticised for not booting him out when he used the n-word during his first night in the house.

Rodrigo has another version of events, though, claiming he chose to leave of his own accord, following his friend Natalie Nunn’s eviction. ‘CBB’ has denied this, but offered no further information regarding what led to his removal.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs every night on Channel 5.

