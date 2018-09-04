Minster FM has announced that Roxanne Pallett has stepped down as a presenter from the station, following her actions in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
The North Yorkshire-based radio station delivered a statement during their news bulletin on Tuesday afternoon, in which it was revealed: “As a result of discussions with her representatives, Minster FM can confirm that Roxanne has stepped down from her spot on the station with immediate effect, to take some time out and reflect on recent events.”
They added: “Roxanne won’t be returning to Minster FM.”
The station’s managing director, Bridget Davies, noted that until Tuesday, Minster FM had been unable to issue a statement because Roxanne had been “uncontactable”, but following a meeting, it was decided that she wouldn’t be returning.
Wishing her well, they added: “She said she was going to take some time out to reflect and to address some issues, so we hope that goes well for her, and that she gets the help and support that she needs.”
This news comes as it was announced that Roxanne had also quit her role in an upcoming pantomime, in which she’d been scheduled to play Cinderella opposite ‘X Factor’ singer Rhydian Roberts.
A statement from Chesterfield Theatres said: “[Roxanne Pallett] has today decided to step down from her upcoming role as Cinderella in Chesterfield, in order to take some time out and reflect on recent events.
“We wish Roxanne the best and will be announcing her replacement in due course.”
Roxanne made headlines last week when she accused fellow ‘CBB’ housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her “repeatedly” and “deliberately”, which she has since conceded was a “mistake” and an “overreaction”.
After choosing to leave the house of her own accord over the weekend, Roxanne admitted she “massively regretted” the way she’d behaved in the house during an interview with Jeremy Vine, admitting: “I got it wrong.”
She also sat down with ‘CBB’ host Emma Willis for a pre-recorded interview, in which she shared her fears that her actions had made her “the most hated girl in Britain”.
“That’s the title I feel everyone has given me at the moment,” she said. “All I can do is own it, accept it and apologise.”
Seven housemates currently remain in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, with less than a week to go until the summer’s winner is crowned.
It’s thought that the current series of ‘CBB’ will be the last to air on Channel 5, with the station’s boss Ben Frow claiming last month that he was planning for “a year without ‘Big Brother’” in 2019.