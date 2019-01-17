Roxanne Pallett Dismisses Reports She's Looking For A 'Normal Job' After Ill-Fated 'CBB' Appearance

Roxanne Pallett has responded to claims that she’s looking for a job outside of the entertainment industry, after coming under fire for her recent stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
Last summer, Roxanne made headlines for accusing her fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her “repeatedly” and “deliberately” in the ribs, which she later conceded after leaving the house was not the case.
After being lambasted in the media, fresh reports in OK! magazine suggested that Roxanne was on the hunt for a “normal job”, due to a lack of offers within show businesses.
However, her representative has insisted that these claims are both “ridiculous” and “untrue”.
“Roxanne chose to turn away from any projects and interviews following last summer so she could take some time out in private,” they told Digital Spy.
Shortly after leaving the ‘CBB’ house of her own accord after learning of her unpopularity among viewers, Roxanne explained herself in an interview with Jeremy Vine, as well as a much-discussed sit-down with Emma Willis, where the host was applauded for her tough interview style.
In the days that followed, Roxanne announced that she would be stepping down from her local radio show, as well as a then-upcoming pantomime stint.
She will soon be making an appearance on ‘Celebrity Coach Trip’, which was filmed prior to her ill-fated ‘CBB’ appearance.
Roxanne also appeared on ‘Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls’, again recorded before ‘CBB’, but chose to quit the show after the campfire reminded her of a childhood trauma.