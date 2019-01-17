Roxanne Pallett Dismisses Reports She's Looking For A 'Normal Job' After Ill-Fated 'CBB' Appearance

Roxanne Pallett has responded to claims that she’s looking for a job outside of the entertainment industry, after coming under fire for her recent stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

Last summer, Roxanne made headlines for accusing her fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her “repeatedly” and “deliberately” in the ribs, which she later conceded after leaving the house was not the case.

After being lambasted in the media, fresh reports in OK! magazine suggested that Roxanne was on the hunt for a “normal job”, due to a lack of offers within show businesses.