Royal Bank of Scotland is to close another 54 branches, resulting in 258 job losses, it announced on Wednesday.
The lender, still 62 percent owned by the taxpayer, said the move was linked to it not being able to launch its planned retail banking business Williams & Glyn.
RBS said it has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap, in a decision branded “utterly disgusting” by the Unite union.
The latest branch closures are spread across the UK.
The news comes following 162 branch closures announced earlier this year, which resulted in 792 job losses.
An RBS spokesman said: “As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales – NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland.
“As a result we have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.
“Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches and local post offices for their everyday banking needs.”
Rob MacGregor, national officer at Unite, said: “It is utterly disgusting that Royal Bank of Scotland has the audacity to announce that yet more important local bank branches will permanently close their doors.
“This announcement heaps further misery on communities across England and Wales that have already seen the demise of local banking services, as branches that were signposted by the bank earlier in 2018 as an alternative for customers whose branches were closing, are now suffering a similar fate.
“The disabled, elderly and many local businesses will today be deeply disappointed that their bank has chosen to withdraw from their community and no longer provide them with the access to banking services which we all deserve.”
The 54 branches earmarked for closure are:
London and South East region
RBS London Kensington High Street
RBS Enfield
RBS Watford
EastRBS Kingston Upon Thames
EastRBS London Notting Hill Gate
RBS Eastbourne
Midlands & Wales, South West & East region
RBS Wolverhampton
RBS Swansea
RBS Belper
RBS Cardiff Roath
RBS Prestatyn
RBS Basildon
RBS Ipswich
RBS Bournemouth
RBS Congleton
RBS Swallownest
RBS Matlock
RBS Ashbourne
North region
RBS Darlington
RBS Chapel-en-le-Frith
RBS Pemberton
RBS Leigh
RBS Manchester Droylsden
RBS Bamber Bridge
RBS Dronfield
RBS Hindley
RBS Radcliffe
RBS Buxton High Street
RBS Bolton Harwood
RBS Poulton-le-Fylde
RBS Altrincham
RBS Formby
RBS Sheffield Ecclesfield
RBS Romiley
RBS Shaw
RBS South Elmsall
RBS Fleetwood
RBS Atherton
RBS Marple
RBS Hazel Grove
RBS Prescot
RBS Standish
RBS Partington
RBS Burscough Bridge
RBS Kirkham
RBS Ramsbottom
RBS Hathersage
RBS Parbold
RBS Adlington
RBS Maghull
RBS Croston
RBS Disley
RBS Prestbury
RBS Blackpool Talbot Square