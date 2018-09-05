Peter Nicholls / Reuters The Royal Bank of Scotland has announced further branch closures

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close another 54 branches, resulting in 258 job losses, it announced on Wednesday.

The lender, still 62 percent owned by the taxpayer, said the move was linked to it not being able to launch its planned retail banking business Williams & Glyn.

RBS said it has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap, in a decision branded “utterly disgusting” by the Unite union.

The latest branch closures are spread across the UK.

The news comes following 162 branch closures announced earlier this year, which resulted in 792 job losses.

An RBS spokesman said: “As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales – NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland.

“As a result we have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

“Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches and local post offices for their everyday banking needs.”

Rob MacGregor, national officer at Unite, said: “It is utterly disgusting that Royal Bank of Scotland has the audacity to announce that yet more important local bank branches will permanently close their doors.

“This announcement heaps further misery on communities across England and Wales that have already seen the demise of local banking services, as branches that were signposted by the bank earlier in 2018 as an alternative for customers whose branches were closing, are now suffering a similar fate.

“The disabled, elderly and many local businesses will today be deeply disappointed that their bank has chosen to withdraw from their community and no longer provide them with the access to banking services which we all deserve.”

The 54 branches earmarked for closure are: London and South East region RBS London Kensington High Street RBS Enfield RBS Watford EastRBS Kingston Upon Thames EastRBS London Notting Hill Gate RBS Eastbourne Midlands & Wales, South West & East region RBS Wolverhampton RBS Swansea RBS Belper RBS Cardiff Roath RBS Prestatyn RBS Basildon RBS Ipswich RBS Bournemouth RBS Congleton RBS Swallownest RBS Matlock RBS Ashbourne North region RBS Darlington RBS Chapel-en-le-Frith RBS Pemberton RBS Leigh RBS Manchester Droylsden RBS Bamber Bridge RBS Dronfield RBS Hindley RBS Radcliffe RBS Buxton High Street RBS Bolton Harwood RBS Poulton-le-Fylde RBS Altrincham RBS Formby RBS Sheffield Ecclesfield RBS Romiley RBS Shaw RBS South Elmsall RBS Fleetwood RBS Atherton RBS Marple RBS Hazel Grove RBS Prescot RBS Standish RBS Partington RBS Burscough Bridge RBS Kirkham RBS Ramsbottom RBS Hathersage RBS Parbold RBS Adlington RBS Maghull RBS Croston RBS Disley RBS Prestbury RBS Blackpool Talbot Square

