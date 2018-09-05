NEWS
05/09/2018 13:19 BST | Updated 37 minutes ago

Royal Bank Of Scotland Announce Another 54 Branch Closures, With 258 Jobs Axed

It follows 162 other closures earlier this year.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters
The Royal Bank of Scotland has announced further branch closures

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close another 54 branches, resulting in 258 job losses, it announced on Wednesday. 

The lender, still 62 percent owned by the taxpayer, said the move was linked to it not being able to launch its planned retail banking business Williams & Glyn.

RBS said it has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap, in a decision branded “utterly disgusting” by the Unite union. 

The latest branch closures are spread across the UK. 

The news comes following 162 branch closures announced earlier this year, which resulted in 792 job losses.

An RBS spokesman said: “As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales – NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland.

“As a result we have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

“Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches and local post offices for their everyday banking needs.”

Rob MacGregor, national officer at Unite, said: “It is utterly disgusting that Royal Bank of Scotland has the audacity to announce that yet more important local bank branches will permanently close their doors.

“This announcement heaps further misery on communities across England and Wales that have already seen the demise of local banking services, as branches that were signposted by the bank earlier in 2018 as an alternative for customers whose branches were closing, are now suffering a similar fate.

“The disabled, elderly and many local businesses will today be deeply disappointed that their bank has chosen to withdraw from their community and no longer provide them with the access to banking services which we all deserve.”

The 54 branches earmarked for closure are

London and South East region

RBS London Kensington High Street

RBS Enfield

RBS Watford

EastRBS Kingston Upon Thames

EastRBS London Notting Hill Gate

RBS Eastbourne

Midlands & Wales, South West & East region

RBS Wolverhampton

RBS Swansea

RBS Belper 

RBS Cardiff Roath 

RBS Prestatyn

RBS Basildon

RBS Ipswich

RBS Bournemouth

RBS Congleton

RBS Swallownest

RBS Matlock

RBS Ashbourne

North region 

RBS Darlington 

RBS Chapel-en-le-Frith 

RBS Pemberton 

RBS Leigh 

RBS Manchester Droylsden 

RBS Bamber Bridge 

RBS Dronfield 

RBS Hindley 

RBS Radcliffe 

RBS Buxton High Street 

RBS Bolton Harwood 

RBS Poulton-le-Fylde 

RBS Altrincham

RBS Formby

RBS Sheffield Ecclesfield

RBS Romiley

RBS Shaw

RBS South Elmsall

RBS Fleetwood

RBS Atherton

RBS Marple

RBS Hazel Grove

RBS Prescot

RBS Standish

RBS Partington

RBS Burscough Bridge

RBS Kirkham

RBS Ramsbottom

RBS Hathersage

RBS Parbold

RBS Adlington

RBS Maghull

RBS Croston

RBS Disley

RBS Prestbury

RBS Blackpool Talbot Square

Earlier RBS branch closures can be viewed here

