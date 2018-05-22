The confetti has only just been cleared away, but royal wedding guests are wasting no time on cashing in on the memorabilia gifted to them on the big day.

A number of gift bags given to members of the public, at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding on Saturday are now being sold online.

When HuffPost UK checked eBay - there were 39 active auctions ranging in price from £112 to £30,000 for one ‘Buy It Now’ option.

But how much do you have to love the royals to pay all that cash for a fancy party bag?